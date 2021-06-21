SHAME: 'Violence Against Women Act' Leaves Out Indigenous Women

Articles

Published on Monday, 21 June 2021

Sheena L. Gilbert, University of Nebraska Omaha; Emily Wright, University of Nebraska Omaha, and Tara N. Richards, University of Nebraska Omaha [Video above: Sarah Deer, a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and a lawyer, scholar, author and chief justice for the Prairie Island Indian Community Court of Appeals, speaks about ending violence against Native women at a 2019 Smithsonian symposium.] Lawmakers in the nation’s capital have an opportunity to fix a longstanding problem with the landmark legislation to prevent domestic violence: its failure to protect Indigenous women. The 1994 Violence Against Women Act, or what is commonly called “VAWA,” was the first federal law criminalizing domestic violence. VAWA aimed to protect women by making battering a federal crime, allocating federal funding for both sexual assault and domestic violence prevention and services, and requiring states to enforce all legal orders of protection.

