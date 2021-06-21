The Trump-O'Reilly Pervert Tour Confuses QAnon

Articles

Donald Trump, an admitted sex assaulter who still faces multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits and Bill O'Reilly, who was fired from Fox News for his sexually predatory conduct which Fox News paid out millions of dollars to settle, joined forces to a three-city "History" tour. The disgraced former Fox News host published the announcement on his website. In a series of live conversations across the country, Mr. Trump and Historian/Journalist Bill O’Reilly will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad! Dubbed “The History Tour,” President Trump will provide a never before heard inside view of his administration - which will be historical in and of itself. Trump even suggested tickets to the sh*t show would make a great Father's Day gift. In other words, this will be a pure propaganda grievance tour aimed at both former guys spreading more lies about Traitor Trump's entire administration and his 2020 election loss.

