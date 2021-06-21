Chuck Todd Slams GOP Strategist For 'Manufactured' Outrage On Critical Race Theory

Articles

Published on Monday, 21 June 2021

NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday disputed Republican strategist Brad Todd after he claimed that outrage over critical race theory is a grassroots uprising among parents. "You mention critical race theory," Brad Todd said. "This is a parent-led backlash at the grassroots level." "It's manufactured," Chuck Todd interrupted. "And seems to sort have been lit. The fire was lit." "I disagree," the GOP strategist argued. "I think it started because parents have had it with the education bureaucracy after COVID, they're fed up with it. They tend to trust Democrats when it comes to education funding but they trust Republicans on education accountability." "I think what the backlash you're seeing on critical race theory in schools is another example of parents trying to hold educators accountable," he added. But Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher countered by calling critical race theory a "tool" of Republican ideologues. "It's coordinated, it's aggressive, it's intentional," Belcher explained. "This is part of the tribalism play. The critical race theory is yet another tool in the racial tribal boogeyman's toolbox to drive and inflame tribalism, which Republicans think helps them in elections."

