Despite Court Order, Mark McCloskey Shows Off A New Gun

On Thursday, as part of a plea agreement, Mark McCloskey just entered guilty pleas to numerous misdemeanors to the gun-waving incident last year and had to pay thousands of dollars in fines and having to give up the gun he had brandished at peaceful racial justice protesters. On Saturday, he tweeted pictures of himself holding the new AR that he had just purchased: Checking out my new AR! #2A #MOSen pic.twitter.com/Qa5UKupXSX — Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) June 19, 2021 But wait, there's more. There's always more. After entering the guilty pleas, he stood on the courthouse steps and tried to turn it into a campaign stunt in his race for US Senate:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/mark-mccloskey-shows-new-gun

