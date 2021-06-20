Ron Johnson Booed At Milwaukee's Juneteeth Celebration

Articles

Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021

Imagine how big a doofus you have to be to go to an event celebrating the passage of a bill that you almost single-handedly blocked the previous year. But if you're Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, it's just par for the course. Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel On Saturday, during an otherwise joyful celebration of Juneteenth Day in Milwaukee, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson made an appearance at a Republican Party booth. Johnson told reporters that his experience interacting with attendees had been generally positive, except for "one nasty comment." However, as more people recognized him, he was drowned out by a chorus of boos. Members of a growing crowd swore at him and said, "We don't want you here." Last year, the Wisconsin Republican blocked legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday. A local news report from Saturday: And some tweets that sum up the hubris of Ron Johnson:

