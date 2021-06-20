Chris Wallace Catches Lindsey Graham Lying About Joe Manchin's Voting Rights Bill

Articles

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for making misleading comments about a voting rights bill that he objects to. During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Graham if he could support Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) voting rights bill, which is a watered-down version of a measure being pushed by a majority of Democratic lawmakers. "Sen. Manchin took out a lot of the basic Senate plans, S1, the For the People Act, like public financing of congressional elections," Wallace noted. "Can you go along with the Manchin stripped-down version? And if not, why not?" "I like Joe Manchin a lot," Graham began. "But we had the largest turnout in the history of the United States [in 2020] and states are in charge of voting in America. So I don't like the idea of taking the power to redistrict away from state legislators." "You're having people move from blue states to red states," he continued. "Under this proposal, you'd have some kind of commission redraw the new districts and I don't like that. I want states where people are moving to have control over how to allocate the new congressional seats." Graham said that he plans to vote against Manchin's proposal. "In my view, SR1 is the biggest power grab in this history of the country," he remarked. "It mandates ballot harvesting, no voter ID, it does away with the states being able to redistrict when you have population shifts. It's just a bad idea."

