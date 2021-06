Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 12:53 Hits: 6

In Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) recent memo, where he stakes out his policy positions on voting rights legislation, his alterations to the John Lewis Voting Rights Act were overshadowed by the pages of notes on S.1, the For the People Act.

