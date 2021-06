Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 21:08 Hits: 17

According to the Brennan Center, 1 in 3 election officials feel unsafe because of their job. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt about the threats he's received.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/19/1008395373/violent-threats-targeting-2020-election-officials-continue