Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 16:18 Hits: 6

The older of two German shepherds belonging to President Biden and first lady Jill Biden has died, they said Saturday. Champ joined the family at the start of Joe Biden's tenure as vice president.

(Image credit: Adam Schultz/White House)

