Could Matt Gaetz Be Charged As Early As July?

Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021

The investigation into Matt Gaetz is ramping up substantially, it appears. ABC is reporting that Gaetz could be arrested as early as JULY. To catch up on the previous 12 entries in the Gaetzgate saga, click here. Here is the latest: Gaetz's long time friend and former Seminole County tax collector, Joel Greenberg, the heat has been on. Greenberg got a pretty sweet plea deal, which has led many legal minds to deduce that he is cooperating with prosecutors to a degree that probably puts Gaetz at serious legal jeopardy. It is so serious that sources have told ABC News that "prosecutors believe a decision about whether or not to bring charges against Gaetz could come as early as July." July. JULY. As in, July 2021...which begins in just 12 days. ABC also reports that "the probe into the congressman has ramped up in recent weeks" and that "investigators have started interviewing more women who were allegedly introduced to Gaetz through Greenberg." Just a reminder that one of the women who Greenberg pled guilty to sex trafficking was a 17 year old who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Gaetz.

