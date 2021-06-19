The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rep Ted Lieu Dares Catholic Bishops To Deny Him Communion

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops voted moved toward chastising President Joe Biden for his policies supporting a woman’s right to choose an abortion. This is an effort to deny Catholic Democratic politicians the right of communion. Rep Ted Lieu tweeted out a challenge to these Bishops: Dear @USCCB: I’m Catholic and I support:-Contraception-A woman’s right to choose-Treatments for infertility-The right for people to get a divorce-The right of same sex marriageNext time I go to Church, I dare you to deny me Communion. https://t.co/bUmiyJ8TtH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 18, 2021 Rep. Lieu is a tremendous representative, and never minces his words.

