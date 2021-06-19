New Video Shows Capitol Rioter Punching Cop In Face

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 17:53 Hits: 5

You might remember Fairlamb as being the son of a New Jersey state trooper, and whose brother is in the Secret Service and was on Michelle Obama's security detail. It's reassuring to know that he has such respect for authority, isn't it. Source; nj.com New body-worn camera footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol shows a New Jersey gym owner screaming at officers outside the government building before shoving one and subsequently punching the cop. In video released by the Department of Justice on Friday, Scott Fairlamb, of Stockholm in Hardyston Township, Sussex County, can be seen on video assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. Authorities had previously attached photos in charging documents of Fairlamb attacking the officer on the West Front of the Capitol, but the recently released video is the most extensive version showing an enraged Fairlamb punching the officer in the face. NEW: The DOJ just released more videos from 1/6 after CNN and other outlets sued for their release. Prosecutors say this is NJ gym owner Scott Fairlamb (in the camo jacket) shoving a cop (at 0:28), and then punching him in the face (at 0:31). Fairlamb pleaded not guilty. pic.twitter.com/VqrLSEBjvH

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/new-video-shows-capitol-rioter-punching