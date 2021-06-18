The Right Isn&#8217;t Done With Juneteenth

Category: World Politics Hits: 8
As I noted below, my first reaction to the news that Juneteenth was becoming a federal holiday was shock. Given all the rightwing freak-outs we've seen about BLM, CRT, the 1619 Project and all the rest I was shocked, albeit very pleasantly, by the fact that congressional Republicans voted overwhelmingly in favor of making the day a federal holiday. In his new newsletter (The Uprising), TPM Alum Hunter Walker looks at the fourteen members of the House who voted against the holiday and their various excuses for doing so. There he notes right wing activist Charlie Kirk tweeting that Juneteenth is a kind of effort to cancel July 4th. "America only has one Independence Day and it's on July 4th, 1776. If you're a conservative who is okay with the ‘Juneteenth National Independence Day Act,’ you're not paying attention to what the left is truly trying to accomplish.”
