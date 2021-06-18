Florida Man Who Defaced Pride Mural Now Under Arrest

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 19:39 Hits: 10

This winner was caught on video defacing a new Pride mural in Delray Beach. Jerich has been charged with criminal mischief over $1,000, reckless driving and evidence of prejudice, which elevates the crime to a felony. I suppose it's fitting that to celebrate Trump's birthday, Jerich decided he ought to do something stupid and hateful. Source: Local10 A vandal damaged a colorful crosswalk mural in Delray Beach, police said. It had been painted to commemorate Pride month in solidarity with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community. Officials and activists unveiled it on June 12th at the intersection of Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue. Activists want the vandal to pay the cost of repairing it. .. Alexander Jerich surrendered on Thursday. He was accused of damaging the floor mural while he was part of a caravan to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s 75th birthday on June 14. Jerich was driving a pick-up truck with a large flag to show his support of Trump, police said. He surrendered after a video of the crime went viral.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/vandal-who-did-burnout-over-pride-mural