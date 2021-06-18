Friday News Dump: Republicans Pull Away Joe Manchin's Football, And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 14:00 Hits: 8

It's not as if Manchin will learn anything from this. Remember the Manchin-Toomey gun bill expanding background checks they wrote after the Sandy Hook shootings? Only four Republicans voted for the bill. Manchin blamed the fact that Barack Obama was President and gun-bangers believed the legislation opened the door for Democrats to add more gun restrictions, and thought it had a chance under Trump. And Trump was mildly interested -- until the NRA's Wayne LaPierre explained Trump would lose his base if he supported it. Either Joe Manchin is the most optimistic son of a bitch to ever walk the halls of Congress, or he's just performing. Now that Republicans have responded to Joe Manchin's voting rights compromise by labeling it the "Stacey Abrams substitute," it should be clear that making bipartisanship the necessary precondition for protecting democracy is utter folly. New piece:https://t.co/e2OeHxJvjt — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) June 17, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/friday-news-dump-republicans-pull-away-joe