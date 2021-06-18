Paul Gosar's Sister Says He Is Responsible For Jan 6 Riot

Articles

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is a very well-known dirtbag bigot. He has been one of the leading vacuous blobs of hate that has taken up the space left by fellow white nationalist former Rep. Steve King. Along with fellow fascist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Gosar has founded the America First Caucus—which is exactly the kind of racist and xenophobic drivel you might imagine it to be. And as terrible as Marjorie Taylor Greene is, Paul Gosar has a very special talent for alienating everyone who has ever been close to him. The entirety of his family has actively campaigned against him for years because of how generally awful he is.

