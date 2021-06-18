The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Twitter Bashes Candace Owens For Juneteenth Tweet

Sometimes the right-wing is just plain tiresome. Even if you leave the politics out of it: no sane person has a problem with an additional holiday in the summertime. But the right is pretending that making Juneteenth a holiday somehow sets it up as "competition" with Independence Day. So Candace Owens, piggybacking on the nonsense coming from Charlie Kirk, tweeted this: Candace Owens makes her living off dumb racist white people who desperately need her to have a platform to justify their racism pic.twitter.com/bJCOizVhOO — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 17, 2021 And Twitter was not having it. So Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens are pissed about the Juneteenth holiday bc "there's only one independence day!" Meaning, they think independence from England is more meaningful than independence from enslavement & Black people should be satisfied with the former I guess...

