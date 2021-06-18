New Book Reveals Trump Denigrating 'The Blacks' In White House

Articles

In a new book (this one not written by Trump sycophants like Cory Lewandowski and David Bossie) The Wall Street Journal's Mike Bender writes that Trump blames Jared for hiring Brad Parscale, supporting criminal reform that made him look weak, as well as not looking tough after the George Floyd murder. Excerpts appear at Politico's Magazine. ‘I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks — it’s always Jared telling me to do this,’ Trump said to one confidante on Father’s Day. ‘And they all f—— hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me.’” “I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks—it’s always Jared telling me to do this,” Trump said to one confidante. “And they all fucking hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me.” Latest from my new book: https://t.co/ptNt345JQK pic.twitter.com/Bz2h3jcHmL — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) June 18, 2021

