Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 16:35 Hits: 8

The Senate confirmed President Biden’s pick for the No. 2 role at the Interior Department on Thursday with broad bipartisan support, but opposition from one progressive and a handful of Republicans.Senators voted 88-9 to confirm Tommy Beaudreau as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558969-senate-confirms-biden-pick-for-no2-role-at-interior