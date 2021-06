Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 09:00 Hits: 21

More than a dozen Republican state attorneys general are suing the Biden administration over a provision in the American Rescue Plan that prevents states from using relief money for tax cuts.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/18/1006681348/why-some-states-push-back-as-the-biden-administration-doles-out-relief-money