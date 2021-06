Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 18:26 Hits: 21

Election data from the politicized “audit” of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results has made its way across multiple state lines to a secure “lab” -- or maybe a cabin -- in Montana.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/2m1bC3fTqx8/arizona-audit-contractor-took-election-data-to-a-montana-lab-or-maybe-a-log-cabin