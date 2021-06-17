The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

With The Filibuster Still A Problem, Dems Hope To At Least Get 50 Votes For Ballot Access Bill

For years, a question has loomed over Democrats’ sprawling democratic overhaul bill: whether they could find 50 votes in the Senate to gut the filibuster and circumvent certain GOP opposition. The answer to that question remains unknown. And yet, Democrats had a reason to feel energized Thursday, as they headed into a vote next week that will be the first time the Senate is put on record on the bill since it was introduced in 2019.

