Thursday, 17 June 2021

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the wealthy couple from St. Louis who were slapped with criminal charges for brandishing their guns at mostly Black nonviolent protesters in their neighborhood, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and will turn in the guns they waved at protesters.

