Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 19:12 Hits: 19

June 19 is a commemoration of the end of chattel slavery in the United States, marking the day enslaved people in Texas were finally freed — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/17/1007602290/biden-and-harris-will-speak-at-the-bill-signing-making-juneteenth-a-federal-holi