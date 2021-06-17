The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Florida Republican Threatens To Send Russian-Ukrainian ‘Hit Squad’ After Rival

I scoffed at this story a couple of days ago, where Anna Paulina Luna obtained a stalking injunction against Braddock as just the normal craziness that typically surrounds Florida Republicans in primary fights but this one seems to have gone to another level entirely. Politico now has the full audio up, here. Source: Politico A little-known GOP candidate in one of Florida’s most competitive congressional seats was secretly recorded threatening to send “a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad” to a fellow Republican opponent to make her “disappear.” During a 30-minute call with a conservative activist that was recorded before he became a candidate, William Braddock repeatedly warned the activist to not support GOP candidate Anna Paulina Luna in the Republican primary for a Tampa Bay-area congressional seat because he had access to assassins. The seat is being vacated by Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), who is running for governor.

