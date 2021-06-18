Juneteenth Becomes Federal Holiday, Wingers Melt Down

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 00:20 Hits: 19

Certain white people are bigly mad that President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday. Witness this absurdity from Charlie Kirk: Lincoln knew America’s founding was July 4 1776. He knew that was the day our amazing nation made a step from “ideal” to reality“Juneteenth” is an affront to the unity of July 4th. We now have 2 summer holidays—and one of them based on raceShame on the GOP for supporting this — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 17, 2021 The move to make this federal holiday official proceeded from proposal to signing in three days, and with near unanimity from Republican lawmakers. That's enraging to Sykes. Here's one of the fifteen GKKKP members of Congress who voted against it: Their intent is to replace the Fourth of July with this new day, one that will inevitably focus on America's darkest moments. — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) June 16, 2021 (One can only hope he's referring to slavery as our darkest moment, not the end of slavery. But one never can tell these days.)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/juneteenth-right-wing-meltdown