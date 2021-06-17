Mo Brooks Obtains Arrest Warrant For Man Who Served Lawsuit On His Wife

Articles

Rep. Mo Brooks, a friend to insurrectionists everywhere, has no business being in government, that's been clear since he got to Congress a decade ago. What wasn't fully appreciated is how big a coward this clown really is. Not only had he avoided getting served with the lawsuit for several months now, he's trying to claim trespassing simply for his wife being served papers on his behalf. Source: Al.com U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks said Wednesday his wife has sworn out an arrest warrant for the man who served a lawsuit at their Huntsville home on June 6. The Brooks have said they would seek the warrant for misdemeanor criminal trespassing after the process server entered the garage as his wife was returning home. Brooks’ wife, Martha, filed a police report immediately after the incident. An attorney for Democratic California Congressman Eric Swalwell, who named Brooks as a defendant the lawsuit being served, has said there was nothing illegal or inappropriate about the service. The real story here is that a sitting member of Congress went to extremes to avoid being served with a lawsuit, as if he’s afraid ⁦@RepSwalwell⁩ will ask him to account for his role on Jan 6. https://t.co/bKZUC3XVLo

