SCOTUS Backs Obamacare Again, 7-2

Just when you thought there would never be good news out of The Supreme Court ever again... Obamacare is upheld, 7-2. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented. BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act.Justice Breyer delivers the opinion in California v. Texas: https://t.co/PkJN1sASfJ pic.twitter.com/h9LH7iDvSo — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) June 17, 2021 It was a stupid case brought by stupid people who had no standing in the court. Well, SCOTUS was willing to say the "standing" part out loud, anyway. The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, saying Republican-led states do not have the legal standing to try to upend the law. #Breaking #SCOTUS #ACA

