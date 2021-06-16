The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

This is Who Tom Cotton Is

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

This is Who Tom Cotton Is

Here's a must read story from Josh Kovensky about how Tom Cotton is insisting that China be denied the 2022 Winter Olympics because he says the PRC will use the Olympics to harvest the DNA of the world's greatest athletes and then use this genetic treasure trove to create a genetically modified race of Chinese super soldiers to dominate the world. I'm not exaggerating or kidding. That's what he's saying. Read it here.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/_vv5kTWXN_c/this-is-who-tom-cotton-is

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version