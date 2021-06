Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 20:50 Hits: 13

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) met on Wednesday with a group of moderate House Democrats to see if there is a way forward for a bipartisan approach to lowering prescription drug prices. The meeting took place in the office of Rep. Stephanie...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/558823-grassley-meets-with-moderate-house-dems-on-lowering-drug-prices