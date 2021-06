Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 21:11 Hits: 11

A group of 10 more senators announced support Wednesday for a $974 billion, five-year bipartisan infrastructure framework unveiled last week, giving the proposal a crucial political boost in the nick of time.Republican Sens. Richard Burr (N.C.),...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/558833-bipartisan-infrastructure-group-grows-to-20-senators