Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 22:46 Hits: 10

The Justice Department indicated Wednesday that it was dropping its civil lawsuit against John Bolton for allegedly publishing his memoir without properly scrubbing it of classified materials. The dismissal was indicated in a barebones filing submitted jointly by the department's and Bolton's lawyers.

