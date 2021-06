Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 23:06 Hits: 9

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) on Wednesday knocked Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) for his statement announcing that he will vote against a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, calling his position “kooky.”Kooky https://t.co/O3gPnJCyiR—...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/558854-coryn-calls-gop-lawmakers-position-against-juneteenth-kooky