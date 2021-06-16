Twitter Helps Jared Find A Title For His Upcoming 'Book'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 16:15 Hits: 24

Oh lord, Jared Kushner has a book deal. Oh come onnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn pic.twitter.com/HSdWmFbVrY — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 16, 2021 It's with Broadside Books, the "conservative imprint" of Harper Collins, owned by NewsCorp, a Rupert Murdoch company. So the levels of ick are deep already. But Twitter had fun coming up with titles for the tome. We must enjoy ourselves while civilization collapses, mustn't we? Jared Kushner's signed a deal for a WH memoir. The book will be called:1) My Story by The Guy My Parents Hired To Write It2) How I Fixed The Middle East Shut Up Haters3) Ivanka, Me And Our Lawyers: A Love Story4) Staring Into Space: A Full-Time Job5) I'm The President Of Me pic.twitter.com/e5fEA8PkMe — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 16, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/twitter-helps-jared-find-title-his