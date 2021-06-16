Sec. Clinton Says Trump 'Emboldened Putin, We Gave Him A Green Light'

Articles

Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Willie Geist asked Hillary Clinton about her own experiences with Vladmir Putin. "Madam Secretary, you had a line in 2008 after President Bush said 'I looked into the eyes of the man and I saw his soul.' You said of Putin, 'He was a KGB agent -- by definition, he does not have a soul,' " Geist said. "That was during the 2008 campaign. You also wrote in a memo in one of your last days as secretary of state to the White House, effectively saying, 'Don't give this man the attention he craves. Don't give this man a presidential summit. If you deprive him of that oxygen, you deprive him of everything he needs and wants.' So how do you balance that, Secretary Clinton, delivering the message that needs to be delivered to this man, to Vladimir Putin, and not elevating him to the point he wants to be elevated?" She said the problem is that Trump has already elevated him. "Trump from the very beginning, even when he was running in 2016, basically lifted up Russia and lifted up Putin against our own country and our own president, and that behavior and that rhetoric continued. So it's difficult to say let's turn the clock back and go from where I thought we were when I left being secretary of state to today.

