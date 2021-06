Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 21:21 Hits: 9

During a House Oversight committee hearing Tuesday, several Republicans spent their speaking time expressing concern for a specific group of people involved in the January 6 attack: the insurrectionists themselves.

