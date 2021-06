Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 20:29 Hits: 7

Iranians vote for a president on Friday. In the streets of Tehran the expectation is that a hardliner will win, in part for lack of many other choices.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/15/1006861752/from-the-streets-of-tehran-iranians-thoughts-ahead-of-fridays-vote-for-president