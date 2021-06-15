Former Follower Reminds John Berman: Qanon Is Already Violent

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021

John Berman invited a former Qanon believer to talk about the FBI warning that the group could become violent. "Joining us is a former Qanon follower who has since rejected the movement and its beliefs," Berman said. "This report from the FBI which said it could move from digital to factual, real-world violent stuff, even more violent after January 6th. Your reaction?" "Well, I wasn't surprised," Jitarth Jadeja said. "I don't know anyone who studies or follows the Qanon movement who was surprised. And just a little correction, John. They didn't say they could. They said they are. That there is an increased propensity for the use of real-world violence following the lack of action they believe by Donald Trump in order to take over America in a military coup. So, yeah, and they even listed a few terrorist attempts that happened apart from the Capitol, including the derailing of a train. so this is happening right now." "How far are you worried that they could take it?" Berman asked. "Well, if you think about it, their battle in their mind, the nature of this crisis is existential for them. It's not a battle between authoritarian and libertarian, between left and right, between nation states. It's a battle between God and the devil. Literally, it's a battle for their souls. For their children's souls. I mean, if you believe that, if you really believe that, what would you do? What wouldn't you do?" Jadeja said.

