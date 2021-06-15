SAD! Publishers Reluctant To Make A Book Deal With Lying, Low-Prestige Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 14:45 Hits: 10

This Politico story is fascinating. A post-presidential Trump book would no doubt be a best-seller, but publishers are reluctant to make him an offer because of all the other problems it would create. Their reluctance is driven by several factors, though the underlying fear is that whatever Trump would write wouldn’t be truthful. "If he can’t even admit that he lost the election, then how do you publish that?” one source said. It’s unheard of for a former U.S. president to struggle to score a major book deal after leaving office. And the absence of Trump’s own words from the literary world is made even more pronounced by the fact that several of his top aides and former Cabinet officials are writing books of their own. Former Vice President Mike Pence scored a seven-figure deal for two books with Simon & Schuster — a decision that sparked some employees of the company, well-known Simon & Schuster authors, and others to circulate a petition accusing the storied book house of promoting bigotry. There have been rumors and a report that Trump is privately angry over Pence’s book deal. But his spokesperson Jason Miller insisted that he was “fine with it” and had “no issues.” Trump has insisted that he has suitors for a book too. In a statement last Friday, he said he had received two offers “from the most unlikely of publishers” but turned them down because he did “not want to do such a deal right now.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/sad-publishers-reluctant-make-book-deal