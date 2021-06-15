The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cashier Shot And Killed After Asking Customer To Pull Up His Face Mask

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

According to the GBI, the irate customer left the store and came back with a weapon, opening fire. Source: Atlanta Journal Constitution A cashier at a DeKalb County supermarket was fatally shot Monday after she argued with a shopper about wearing his face mask, officials said. The shopper, identified as Victor Lee Tucker Jr., 30, of Palmetto, initially left the Big Bear supermarket after the argument but came back with a gun, according to the GBI. The volatile incident also resulted in injury to an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working as a security guard, who tried to intervene and was shot during an exchange of gunfire. The GBI is investigating the shooting, which brought a large police presence to the store in the parking lot of the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall on Monday afternoon. Today, a cashier WAS KILLED because she asked someone to wear a mask. This is the confluence of our country’s worst instincts - misinformation, firearms, & unbridled anger.https://t.co/Mk8JrJmwKi — Megan Ranney MD MPH ???? (@meganranney) June 15, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/cashier-shot-and-killed-after-asking

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version