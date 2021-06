Articles

Published on Monday, 14 June 2021

Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Monday evening, replacing now-Attorney General Merrick Garland and positioning her well for a potential future Supreme Court nomination.

