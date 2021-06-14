Ron Johnson Still Gaslighting Republicans Over January 6 Insurrection

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 16:08 Hits: 5

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson continued his prime directive of trying to rewrite and gaslight the infamous insurrection on January 6 at the US Capitol. Let's be clear: the only people Ron Johnson is gaslighting are his fellow Republicans. No body else takes the Mark Levin show seriously, and Ron is calming those who might get upset that their side engaged in cop killing at the Capitol. Thus, the gaslighting. Talking to Fox News' Mark Levin (see?) over the weekend, Johnson claimed there was no insurrection at all because people were hanging around within the "rope lines" and didn't bring any weapons with them. Johnson claims to have had his staff view the "relevant" 14 hours of footage of the assault on our Capitol inspired and incited by Traitor Trump and Johnson claims that most of the rioters were in a "jovial mood,” and "serious" and "they weren’t violent.” Trump supporters hunting politicians to restrain and put on trial while Congress was in session isn't considered "violent" in crackpot Johnson's eyes. Levin blamed Capitol police for letting seditionists into the Capitol. "We've seen plenty of video of people in the Capitol, they weren’t rioting. It doesn’t look like an armed insurrection when you have people that breach the Capitol, and I don’t condone it, but they’re staying within the rope lines in the Rotunda. That’s not what armed insurrection would look like.” How many insurrections has Sen. Johnson been part of? The odious Levin said, "I believe an armed insurrection requires arms."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/sen-johnson-gaslights-jan-6-insurrection