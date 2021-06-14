Guess Which Party: Insurrectionist Wine Drinker Running For Congress

Articles

Published on Monday, 14 June 2021

The self-delusion of these Trump rioters never ceases to amaze. One would think that the "Any attention is good attention" is a maxim that probably doesn't apply to committing armed insurrection against the United States when running for higher office though, but I guess we'll soon see. Source: NBC Boston A New Hampshire man facing charges for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is now hoping to head back to Washington as a member of Congress. ... Riddle, from Keene, admitted in an interview with NBC10 Boston in the days after the attack, which left five people dead, that he entered the Capitol building and chugged from a bottle of wine he found in a Senate office. He provided NBC10 Boston photos and said he had no regrets about joining the mob that entered the Capitol, but criticized those who committed acts of vandalism and violence. ''' He was arrested by FBI agents, with the help of Keene police, in February. Riddle was charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property, according to a criminal complaint that was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Riddle, a full-on MAGA supporter of Trump doesn't think his arrest will hurt him though.

