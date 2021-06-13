Just Pay for Everyone&#8217;s Vaccine

Category: World Politics Hits: 0TPM Reader JL flags an interesting article in The Economist about the costs of a global vaccination program. The article is paywalled. But the key passage is tweeted here: "To get 70% of the planet's population inoculated by April, the IMF calculates, would cost just $50 billion. The cumulative economic benefit by 2025, in terms of increased global output, would be $9 trillion, to say nothing of the many lives that would be saved."
