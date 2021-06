Articles

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Sunday threw her support behind an "in-depth" investigation into the Trump administration’s secret seizing of Apple data records of House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

