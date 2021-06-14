Readers Respond to Lab Leak #8

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 02:31 Hits: 0

Now that the lab leak theory has been back in the news, the fact that one of the first identified clusters was at a Wuhan wholesale food market is being discussed again. This happens to be an area where I have some understanding, and I've been frustrated with the degree to which everyone is reading things into it without context. Lab leak enthusiasts suggest that because it popped up in the same city as a virus lab it is evidence for the leak, whereas other people just used it to focus on racist "Chinese people eating weird things" stories. But the more likely explanation strikes me as a lot less interesting. When I was in grad school I spent two years doing field research on design and business strategy in Chinese businesses. As part of this I researched China's wholesale market system, and, as fate would have it, did ethnographic research on consumer electronics wholesale markets in and around Wuhan as well as other sites across China.