Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 08:57 Hits: 4

The conflict’s impact on the world’s ability to prevent atrocities will be felt for years to come.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/06/14/syria-war-un-security-council-responsibility-to-protect-r2p-humanitarian-intervention-assad-russia-human-rights-civilians/