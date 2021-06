Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021

The Israeli Knesset has voted to unseat Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power. Israel's longest-serving prime minister will be succeeded by Naftali Bennett, a former aide turned political rival.

(Image credit: Menahem Kahana/AP)

