YouTube Suspends Ron Johnson For A Week

Sunday, 13 June 2021

Qanon Ron Johnson was suspended by YouTube for seven days for violating their Terms of Service, namely spreading medical misinformation regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine: A YouTube spokesperson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other outlets Friday: "We removed the video in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies, which don’t allow content that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus." According to a copy of its policy statement: "YouTube doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19." Johnson's office said the comments were flagged from his Milwaukee Press Club appearance on June 3, in which he criticized the Trump and Biden administrations for "not only ignoring but working against robust research (on) the use of cheap, generic drugs to be repurposed for early treatment of COVID." To make a long story short, QAnon Ron received this consequence for pushing debunked "cures," such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

