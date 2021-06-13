Pelosi Bashes Trump For Humiliating America In Front Of Putin

Articles

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi contrasted President Biden's approach to Russia and Traitor Trump's bootlicking of the Soviet president in 2018 on CNN's State of the Union. Pelosi expressed admiration for Pres. Biden in Europe, and approval that climate change is back on the table globally. "Now let's just make a contrast -- The president -- the former president of the United States, for whatever reason, whether the Russians had personal, political or financial leverage over him, just kowtowed, catered to Putin in a way that was humiliating to the United States of America. And when, when Putin hears about some of the violations of the rights of his own people, he laughs," Pelosi said. She continued, "[Biden] should meet with him, and I think he's going to meet a very different president than one who was at the mercy of Putin." America will never forget Trump, in 2018, siding with Vladimir Putin over his own US Intelligence agencies, in what Trump sycophant David Brody from CBN called a "Helstinky" moment for Trump.

